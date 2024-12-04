Anticipate London is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.
Event dates
2-4 Dec, 2024
Location
ExCeL London, UK
Bringing Together Global Leaders In Property & People For A Safer, Smarter Future.
Explore three days of essential content at Anticipate London, where we tackle the pressing issues of our time—from ESG to Artificial Intelligence and navigating business resilience amidst global events, we've got you covered.
Explore smart, integrated tech solutions spanning security, fire safety, FM, and H&S. Against a backdrop of tech innovation, climate concerns, and regulatory change, our hundreds of suppliers will provide clarity in complexity.
Where leaders of property and people will meet and do business to create a safer, smarter future. Welcome to Anticipate London.
Tap into a vast audience of senior end-users: commercial and public property landlords, property managers, safety and security professionals and building operations who specialize in fire safety, well-being, and facilities management.
Download our sales brochure to understand the benefits of taking part, who you can expect to meet and how to get involved.
“Anticipate London will become the full stop to everyone’s year, looking back at 12 months of changes in safety, security and property and discussing what that means for the coming year”
- Chris Edwards, Group Director, Anticipate London
Having served the security community for over 50 years, IFSEC has a core focus on topics like access control, video surveillance and perimeter protection.
Europe’s premier fire safety event highlights cutting-edge products and solutions, in areas such as fire detection, emergency lighting and beyond.
Bringing together the entire FM supply chain to exchange knowledge and transform the FM outlook for a more sustainable future.
Uniting health & safety professionals to examine the latest in workplace standards, employee wellbeing from industry experts and leading suppliers.