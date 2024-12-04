Anticipate London is part of the Informa Connect Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa
Informa

Bringing Together Global Leaders In Property & People For A Safer, Smarter Future

2 - 4 December
ExCeL London

 ANTICIPATE
 LONDON

    Event dates
    2-4 Dec, 2024

    Location
    ExCeL London, UK

Register Your Interest Register Your Interest

Bringing Together Global Leaders In Property & People For A Safer, Smarter Future.

WHY JOIN ANTICIPATE LONDON?

Address the BIG topics

Explore three days of essential content at Anticipate London, where we tackle the pressing issues of our time—from ESG to Artificial Intelligence and navigating business resilience amidst global events, we've got you covered.

Navigate Complexity

Explore smart, integrated tech solutions spanning security, fire safety, FM, and H&S. Against a backdrop of tech innovation, climate concerns, and regulatory change, our hundreds of suppliers will provide clarity in complexity.

Connect with Leaders

Where leaders of property and people will meet and do business to create a safer, smarter future. Welcome to Anticipate London. 

ANTICIPATE IN NUMBERS

EXHIBIT WITH US

Unlock more sales

Tap into a vast audience of senior end-users: commercial and public property landlords, property managers, safety and security professionals and building operations who specialize in fire safety, well-being, and facilities management.

Why Exhibit Why Exhibit

What to expect

Download our sales brochure to understand the benefits of taking part, who you can expect to meet and how to get involved.

View Sales Brochure View Sales Brochure

“Anticipate London will become the full stop to everyone’s year, looking back at 12 months of changes in safety, security and property and discussing what that means for the coming year”

- Chris Edwards, Group Director, Anticipate London

ANTICIPATE LONDON BRINGS TOGETHER 4 CO-LOCATED EVENTS

Having served the security community for over 50 years, IFSEC has a core focus on topics like access control, video surveillance and perimeter protection.

Explore IFSEC Explore IFSEC

Europe’s premier fire safety event highlights cutting-edge products and solutions, in areas such as fire detection, emergency lighting and beyond.

Explore FIREX Explore FIREX

Bringing together the entire FM supply chain to exchange knowledge and transform the FM outlook for a more sustainable future.

Explore Facilities Explore Facilities

Uniting health & safety professionals to examine the latest in workplace standards, employee wellbeing from industry experts and leading suppliers.

Explore S&H Explore S&H

PARTNERS FOR A SMARTER FUTURE

Speak To Our Team Speak To Our Team
View Sales Brochure View Sales Brochure

2 - 4 December 2024
ExCeL London
Royal Victoria Dock, E16 1XL

OPENING TIMES

Onsite

2 Dec, 2024             10:00 - 17:00

3 Dec, 2024             10:00 - 17:00

4 Dec, 2024             10:00 - 16:00

FIND OUT MORE

Facilities Show

FIREX

IFSEC

Safety & Health Expo

ABOUT US

Anticipate London, emerging from the fusion of IFSEC, FIREX, Safety & Health Expo, and the Facilities Show, is the leading event for property and people professionals aiming to thrive amidst an uncertain future.

Why Visit

Connect, learn, discover, explore, shape the future

Why Exhibit

Meet buyers, create partnerships, increase sales

About Anticipate London

Essential future-proofing for Property & People Professionals

Contact Us

Submit an enquiry to the team and a member of the team will be in touch.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Connect, a trading division of Informa PLC